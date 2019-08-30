Comparison of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.48 N/A -3.22 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 308 5.71 N/A 8.84 38.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sientra Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.28 shows that Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sientra Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Cooper Companies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Sientra Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sientra Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Sientra Inc.’s average price target is $16.43, while its potential upside is 144.13%. On the other hand, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 5.22% and its average price target is $324.78. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sientra Inc. is looking more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sientra Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 0%. 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while The Cooper Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.