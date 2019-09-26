Comparison of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 7 4.64 N/A -3.22 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 741 5.81 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 highlights Sientra Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sientra Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sientra Inc.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Sientra Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sientra Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sientra Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 151.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while Mettler-Toledo International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.