Comparison of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -3.22 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.95 N/A -4.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sientra Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sientra Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sientra Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Sientra Inc.’s upside potential is 140.56% at a $16.43 consensus price target. Meanwhile, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential downside is -0.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sientra Inc. seems more appealing than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 46.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.