Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 45.6%. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.