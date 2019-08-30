Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

This is a contrast between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 17.4 and 17.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 46.3% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.