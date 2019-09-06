Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,437.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 10.9% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.