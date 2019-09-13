Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.76 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 331.34%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 548.98% and its consensus target price is $31.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 37% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.