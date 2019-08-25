Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 14.8%. Insiders held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.