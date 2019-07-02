Comparison of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

We are comparing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 2.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.