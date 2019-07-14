Comparison of SI Financial Group Inc. (SIFI) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)

SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI Financial Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 16.03 BankFinancial Corporation 15 3.27 N/A 1.14 12.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SI Financial Group Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation. BankFinancial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SI Financial Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SI Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BankFinancial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SI Financial Group Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.7% BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

SI Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BankFinancial Corporation’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SI Financial Group Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BankFinancial Corporation’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 23.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of SI Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of BankFinancial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are SI Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BankFinancial Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI Financial Group Inc. 1.54% 5.24% 5.39% 6.48% 0.07% 13.59% BankFinancial Corporation -2.49% -3.92% -4.8% 0.49% -17.02% -3.14%

For the past year SI Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while BankFinancial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BankFinancial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors SI Financial Group Inc.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, such as fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and insurance, as well as acts as guardian, conservator, executor, or trustee under various trusts, wills, and other agreements. It operates 25 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island; and 1 wealth management and trust services office in Windham County, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.