Comparison of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

This is a contrast between Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.93 N/A 0.84 45.95 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Steel Connect Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Shutterstock Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has stronger performance than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.