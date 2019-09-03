Comparison of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 272 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Workday Inc. 199 12.91 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Workday Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shopify Inc. and Workday Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Workday Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Workday Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and Workday Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s consensus target price is $324.89, while its potential downside is -15.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 94.6% respectively. Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Workday Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.