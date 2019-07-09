Comparison of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 217 30.54 N/A -0.68 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Shopify Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.6 and 12.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. Its rival Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Shopify Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s downside potential is -4.52% at a $306.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Shopify Inc. shares and 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.