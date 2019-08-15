Comparison of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 252 30.61 N/A -0.68 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 highlights Shopify Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shopify Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Shopify Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

The downside potential is -9.19% for Shopify Inc. with average price target of $320.37. StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a -1.73% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that StoneCo Ltd. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 77%. About 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 26.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Shopify Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.