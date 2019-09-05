Comparison of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 275 34.13 N/A -0.68 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 549.98 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Shopify Inc. and My Size Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Shopify Inc. and My Size Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and My Size Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Shopify Inc. is $324.89, with potential downside of -17.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.