Comparison of Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.56 N/A 0.65 20.03 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.47 N/A 0.86 14.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golar LNG Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ship Finance International Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ship Finance International Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Golar LNG Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ship Finance International Limited are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Golar LNG Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ship Finance International Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Ship Finance International Limited’s upside potential is 1.29% at a $13.33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ship Finance International Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.1% and 34.4%. Insiders held roughly 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89% Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats Golar LNG Partners LP on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.