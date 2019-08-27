Comparison of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Both ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.56 0.00 Korn Ferry 44 1.11 N/A 1.82 21.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ShiftPixy Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Liquidity

ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Korn Ferry are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Korn Ferry therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

Korn Ferry on the other hand boasts of a $58 consensus price target and a 55.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShiftPixy Inc. and Korn Ferry are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 91.4% respectively. Insiders owned 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares. Competitively, Korn Ferry has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Korn Ferry has weaker performance than ShiftPixy Inc.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats on 8 of the 9 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.