Comparison of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) are two firms in the Telecom Services – Domestic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 41 2.46 N/A 1.08 36.58 ATN International Inc. 59 2.08 N/A 0.97 57.89

In table 1 we can see Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and ATN International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ATN International Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and ATN International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0% ATN International Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. From a competition point of view, ATN International Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ATN International Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. ATN International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and ATN International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 1 3.00 ATN International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s upside potential is 71.21% at a $54 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and ATN International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 65.5% respectively. About 1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of ATN International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2.82% 2.69% -4.97% -14.81% 20.74% -11.05% ATN International Inc. -2.39% -3.47% -7.04% -23.47% -11.37% -21.33%

For the past year Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s stock price has smaller decline than ATN International Inc.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.