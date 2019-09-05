Comparison of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

This is a contrast between Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.11 N/A 1.78 12.15 Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.32 N/A 4.00 7.75

Table 1 demonstrates Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noble Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 4 1 2.20

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a 15.61% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively Noble Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $34.8, with potential upside of 43.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares. About 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Noble Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 12 factors Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.