Comparison of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been rivals in the CATV Systems for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 7.02 467.74M 1.14 17.25 TiVo Corporation 8 0.83 121.62M -2.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Shaw Communications Inc. and TiVo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 2,390,086,867.65% 13.1% 5% TiVo Corporation 1,555,242,966.75% -21.8% -12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Shaw Communications Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TiVo Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shaw Communications Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival TiVo Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TiVo Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Shaw Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of TiVo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Shaw Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.2%. Competitively, 1% are TiVo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc. has 8.24% stronger performance while TiVo Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Shaw Communications Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors TiVo Corporation.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.