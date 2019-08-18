Comparison of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

As CATV Systems businesses, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 1.14 17.25 Netflix Inc. 354 7.52 N/A 2.48 130.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shaw Communications Inc. and Netflix Inc. Netflix Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Shaw Communications Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Netflix Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Table 2 provides us Shaw Communications Inc. and Netflix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 5% Netflix Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.3%

Shaw Communications Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Netflix Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shaw Communications Inc. Its rival Netflix Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Shaw Communications Inc. and Netflix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Netflix Inc. 1 2 9 2.75

On the other hand, Netflix Inc.’s potential upside is 38.09% and its consensus price target is $418.15.

Roughly 61% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.3% of Netflix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% are Shaw Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.74% of Netflix Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% Netflix Inc. 1.59% -13.78% -14.74% -5.19% -3.57% 20.67%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.