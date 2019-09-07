Comparison of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.48 N/A 0.72 11.63 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Severn Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 33.16% are Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation