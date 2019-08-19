Comparison of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Both Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.48 N/A 0.72 11.63 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.75 N/A 3.17 11.50

Demonstrates Severn Bancorp Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Severn Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Severn Bancorp Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta means Severn Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Severn Bancorp Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 10.14% and its consensus price target is $37.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Severn Bancorp Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.3% and 70.7%. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.16%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.