Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 10.2%. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.