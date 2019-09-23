Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -12.28% at a $1 average target price. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -22.48% and its average target price is $2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sesen Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.