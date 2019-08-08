Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.84 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sesen Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $1, and a -14.53% downside potential. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.