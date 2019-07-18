Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Eyenovia Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.