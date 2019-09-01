Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sesen Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -8.26% at a $1 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 148.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.