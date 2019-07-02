Comparison of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 47.40 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -28.06%. Competitively Alector Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 38.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alector Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 45.7%. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.