Comparison of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

Since ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 262 15.93 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Xerox Corporation 32 0.72 N/A 2.06 15.57

Table 1 demonstrates ServiceNow Inc. and Xerox Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xerox Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ServiceNow Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Xerox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ServiceNow Inc. and Xerox Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that ServiceNow Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xerox Corporation’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

ServiceNow Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Xerox Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Xerox Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ServiceNow Inc. and Xerox Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ServiceNow Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.42% and an $288.33 consensus price target. Xerox Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 40.70% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than ServiceNow Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are ServiceNow Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Xerox Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has weaker performance than Xerox Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Xerox Corporation beats ServiceNow Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.