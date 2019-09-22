Comparison of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)

As Information Technology Services businesses, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 264 16.88 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Gartner Inc. 150 3.20 N/A 1.72 81.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceNow Inc. and Gartner Inc. Gartner Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ServiceNow Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ServiceNow Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Gartner Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Gartner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ServiceNow Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ServiceNow Inc. and Gartner Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ServiceNow Inc. has a 10.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $298.75. Meanwhile, Gartner Inc.’s average target price is $151.5, while its potential upside is 5.47%. The results provided earlier shows that ServiceNow Inc. appears more favorable than Gartner Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gartner Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of ServiceNow Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Gartner Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has stronger performance than Gartner Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ServiceNow Inc. beats Gartner Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.