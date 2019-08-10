Comparison of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 256 16.77 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 47 0.58 N/A 2.29 24.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ServiceNow Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ServiceNow Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceNow Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceNow Inc.’s average price target is $268.29, while its potential upside is 1.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares and 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of ServiceNow Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has weaker performance than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.