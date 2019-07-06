Comparison of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 236 19.13 N/A -0.22 0.00 CSP Inc. 12 0.82 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ServiceNow Inc. and CSP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ServiceNow Inc. and CSP Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -1% CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.3% 24.7%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

ServiceNow Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, CSP Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and CSP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$258.56 is ServiceNow Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -12.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of ServiceNow Inc. shares and 29.9% of CSP Inc. shares. 0.1% are ServiceNow Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CSP Inc. has 11.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. 3% 12.38% 18.1% 54.27% 57.69% 53.87% CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. was more bullish than CSP Inc.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats CSP Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.