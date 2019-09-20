Comparison of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

This is a contrast between ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 52 3.73 N/A -0.79 0.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.82 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.24% for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. with average price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. was less bullish than BrightView Holdings Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

