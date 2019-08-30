Comparison of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.30 N/A -2.69 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.42 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seritage Growth Properties and VEREIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VEREIT Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VEREIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a -6.83% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seritage Growth Properties and VEREIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. Competitively, VEREIT Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VEREIT Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.