Comparison of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

We will be comparing the differences between Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 13.48 N/A -2.69 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 8.24 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seritage Growth Properties and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Douglas Emmett Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties has stronger performance than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties on 4 of the 7 factors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.