Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,138,202,340.90% 235.9% -81.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -3.65 beta which makes it 465.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 247.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.