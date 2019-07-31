Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.64 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.57 beta is the reason why it is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 420.45% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 866.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.