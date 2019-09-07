Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

We are comparing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 272.48% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $13.67. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,288.55% and its average target price is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.