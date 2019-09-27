Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,150,549,419.67% 235.9% -81.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 910,040,160.64% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 8.70% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.