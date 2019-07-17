Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.47 N/A -2.34 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seres Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. KemPharm Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 350.16% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.