Comparison of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.86 N/A -2.34 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 246.53% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Competitively the average target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 105.17% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.