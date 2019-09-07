Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.