Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
