Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.