Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.13 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PICO Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PICO Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.