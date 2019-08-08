Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.