Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.