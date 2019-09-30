Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,617,933.72%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
