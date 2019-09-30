Comparison of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,617,933.72% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.