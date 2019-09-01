Comparison of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 2.04 N/A 3.23 21.10 NewMarket Corporation 427 2.41 N/A 20.08 21.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sensient Technologies Corporation and NewMarket Corporation. NewMarket Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sensient Technologies Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sensient Technologies Corporation and NewMarket Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6% NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3%

Volatility and Risk

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NewMarket Corporation on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewMarket Corporation are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. Sensient Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NewMarket Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sensient Technologies Corporation and NewMarket Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

NewMarket Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $380 consensus price target and a -19.96% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares and 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, NewMarket Corporation has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NewMarket Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NewMarket Corporation beats Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.