Comparison of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.29 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OrthoPediatrics Corp. are 8.6 and 6 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $53 consensus price target and a 64.65% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 52.6% respectively. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 40.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 1.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.