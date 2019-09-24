Comparison of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

This is a contrast between Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.67 N/A -0.62 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -16.64 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InspireMD Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InspireMD Inc.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 25%. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.